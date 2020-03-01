BEAUMONT, Texas — The list is out and the Mediterranean diet has come out on top once again in U.S. News and World Report's annual ranking of best diets for 2020.

The report gave the Mediterranean diet high marks as the best overall diet for its emphasis on fruits, vegetables, olive oil, fish and other healthy fare.

“It’s generally accepted that the folks in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea live longer and suffer less than most Americans from cancer and cardiovascular ailments,” U.S. News and World Report said. “The not-so-surprising secret is an active lifestyle, weight control, and a diet low in red meat, sugar and saturated fat and high in produce, nuts and other healthful foods.”

The DASH Diet ranked second on U.S. News and World Reports list.

DASH stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension and is promoted by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to stop hypertension.

RELATED: How much sodium is too much?

Following DASH means capping sodium at 2,300 milligrams a day, with that number eventually being lowered to around 1,500 milligrams.

"DASH Diet is balanced and can be followed long term," the report said.

Tied with the DASH Diet at #2 was the Flexitarian Diet. Flexitarian is a marriage of two words: flexible and vegetarian.

RELATED: Flexitarian diet is light on meat

"Becoming a flexitarian is about adding five food groups to your diet – not taking any away," the report said. "These are: the "new meat" (non-meat proteins like beans, peas or eggs); fruits and veggies; whole grains; dairy; and sugar and spice."

WW (Weight Watchers), Mayo Clinic diet, MIND diet and Volumetrics Diet tied to round out the top five best diets of 2020.

RELATED: Austin man loses 200 pounds, shares his journey to motivate you on your New Year's resolution

WW Diet was U.S. News and World Report's best weight loss diet. It was the publications top commercial diet plan for 2020.

The Dukan diet was ranked last by U.S. News and World Report. The diet focuses on protein instead of calorie counting. The panel noted that the diet "could fall short nutritionally" though people on the diet lost, on average, more than 15 pounds.

BEST OVERALL DIETS: U.S. News & World Report Rankings

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. DASH Diet

T2. Flexitarian Diet

4. WW Diet

5. Mayo Clinic Diet

T5. MIND Diet

T5. Volumetrics Diet

8. TLC Diet

9. Nordic Diet

T9. Ornish Diet

T9. Vegetarian Diet