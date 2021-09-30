Box for Loss fundraiser to support women dealing with pregnancy loss

October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month.

SAN DIEGO — October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month.

To mark the occasion, a San Diego County women's birthing and wellness center is raising money to donate support boxes to families in need who are suffering a loss.



Tourmaline Birth and Wellness Collective in Pacific Beach is hosting an open house fundraiser on Friday, October 1st from 4:00pm-6:00pm.

You can tour the center, located at 4545 Fanuel Street, and donate to the Box for Loss cause.

Box for Loss is a box designed with items that provide miscarriage and pregnancy loss support both physically and emotionally.



"It's important because most women have experienced a loss. One in four will experience a miscarriage or pregnancy loss so either a woman or someone she loves has experienced that and it's very common. So in the medical world, it's looked at as normal so they won't get the support that they need,” said Tourmaline Collective co-owner Allison Tartari.



If you’re not able to make to the open house, you can donate online.