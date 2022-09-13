California launches new website for reproductive care

The website provides people, both inside and outside of California, with information about how, where and when to access abortion services.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the launch of abortion.ca.gov – providing people both inside and outside of California with information about abortions, their legal rights, where to find providers, how to pay for services and ways to locate wellness and emotional support.

The website provides information specifically for those coming to California for an abortion. The website does not collect any personal information about visitors to the site.

“Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California – whether or not you live here, know that we have your back. As Republican states continue rolling back fundamental civil rights and even try to prevent people from accessing information online or crossing state lines for care, you’re welcome here in California and we’ll continue to fight like hell for you,” said Governor Newsom.

Abortion.ca.gov is available in Spanish and will be translated into several additional languages. The website includes an interactive Find a Provider tool for users to search for health care providers throughout California, as well as information if you live outside of California about the legal right to an abortion in California and traveling here to get services.

“This new website is a critical resource, providing essential information to patients in and out of California, and can hopefully serve as a model for the rest of the nation,” said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates California. “No person should be forced to travel outside of their home state for essential health care, including abortion care, yet extreme politicians are making that a reality for millions across the country.

California has led the nation in expanding access to reproductive health care services and strengthening abortion protections. In November, California voters will have an opportunity to amend the state’s constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion following the introduction of a constitutional amendment by state leaders.