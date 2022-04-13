15-year-old girl dies from COVID-19, second pediatric death in San Diego County

The girl died on Feb. 3, 2022, had underlying medical conditions, and had not been vaccinated.

SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old girl died from COVID-19 and is the second death of someone under the age of 18 in the region during the pandemic, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.

“Pediatric deaths are very tragic and unfortunate. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this young girl,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “This unfortunate death reminds us that COVID-19 can impact anyone, regardless of age or gender, and we must do everything to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

County health officials continue to encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to get all the recommended doses. In addition to deaths, the pediatric age group is at risk for developing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed.

Ninety-six MIS-C cases have been reported in San Diego County since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In San Diego County, about 94% of those eligible—age 5 and older—have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 84% of those 12-17 have gotten at least one dose. The percentage drops to about 43% for those between the ages of 5 and 11.

The California Department of Public Health is working with local community organizations and pediatric medical providers to get children age 5 and up vaccinated against COVID-19. As part of the nine-week vaccination campaign, COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at after school programs, libraries, local parks and other recreational areas.

“The more people who are vaccinated, the better protected we all will be,” Wooten said.

The region has plenty of COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses. Vaccinations are available at pharmacies, medical providers, clinics, and County locations. You can also make an appointment or find a site near you by calling (833) 422-4255 or 2-1-1 or by visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.