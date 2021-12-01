'It is not a cause for panic' | 1st case of omicron variant identified in California

The news comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

That's according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity. The news comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.

In a joint statement from the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health, partners from the University of California, San Francisco identified the case.

"California is continuing to monitor the variant’s presence and progress through the state’s robust Whole Genome Sequencing surveillance," the statement reads. "We must remain vigilant against this variant, but it is not a cause for panic."

.@CAPublicHealth, @SF_DPH & @UCSF have detected a case of the Omicron variant.



As we continue to learn more about Omicron, there is no reason to panic but we should remain vigilant.



We know how to protect ourselves from COVID - get vaccinated, get your booster & wear a mask. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 1, 2021

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the person traveled to South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29. The individual is fully vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms.

In an effort to better detect and prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, California will increase testing at airports for "arrivals from countries identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa where the variant was first identified and had been widespread. Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other nations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to talk about COVID-19 vaccine boosters and efforts to increase vaccination rates when he visits a clinic at noon.

