1st phase of beach reopening underway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Beaches in Coronado, Encinitas, Oceanside and San Diego reopened for ocean access and limited recreation activities Monday, but numerous beaches in San Diego County remain closed.



Several beaches opened at sunrise, allowing surfers, swimmers, kayakers and paddleboarders in the ocean, as well as runners and walkers on the sand. But group gatherings, parking in lots and lying down on the beach are not allowed. Those activities could be lifted in Phase 2 of the reopening plans.

The easing of previous public health orders does not apply to state parks and those beaches and leaves the decision of beach closures and reopenings to each city.

A San Diego ordinance last month called for emergency closures of all city-owned beaches, parks, and trails due to the coronavirus pandemic. Closures for other city and county beaches and other public areas followed shortly after.

The beach openings came as California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke out about large crowds that gathered over the weekend in Orange County, notably Newport Beach. He said social-distancing mandates need to be followed to continue slowing the spread of the virus.

San Diego ifeguards and law enforcement were out at the open beaches to educate people about what they can and can't do:

The do's include surfing, swimming, paddle sports, and running and jogging on the beach. The don'ts include bringing a towel, umbrella or chair - you cannot stop on the sand.

Below is a rundown of what each city has decided to do so far with re-opening its beaches.

Did NOT open Monday, April 27, 2020. The Carlsbad City council will hold a special meeting Friday to review plans for a “phased reopening” of the beach, trails and parks.

Opened for water and limited activities Monday, April 27, 2020 except for Coronado Dog Beach.

Did NOT open Monday, April 27, 2020. In a joint statement on Friday, the cities of Del Mar and Solana Beach announced they would not reopen their beaches on Monday like other parts of San Diego County.

Opened for water and limited activities Monday, April 27, 2020. The Encinitas City Council held a special meeting Sunday and the measure to reopen Moonlight Beach passed by a 3-2 vote.

Imperial Beach allowed access to the sandy beach on Monday, April 27, 2020, but not the ocean, which is still too polluted to allow people in the water. If further testing indicates the water is OK to swim and surf in, city officials will open up the ocean.

Opened for water access and limited activities on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Opened for water and limited activities on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Did NOT open Monday, April 27, 2020. In a joint statement on Friday, the cities of Del Mar and Solana Beach announced they would not reopen their beaches on Monday like other parts of San Diego County. On the city's website, it indicated officials are targeting the week of May 4 to reopen.