Nearly 200 male inmates temporarily transferred to county's only women's jail due to COVID surge

The inmates will be quarantined in a currently empty housing unit at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee, which is the county's only women's jail.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As COVID-19 continues to rise across the country, San Diego County jails have also been impacted by the COVID surge and now, almost 200 male inmates will be temporarily transferred to the county's only women's jail.

According to San Diego County Sheriff's Department, over the past few days, more than 350 people in custody have tested positive for COVID-19 at detention facilities across the county.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released the following statement on Friday:

"To ensure the health and well-being of those in our care, as well as deputies and jail staff, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be temporarily transferring about 200 male inmates to the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee."

SD Sheriff's say that the inmates will be quarantined in a currently empty housing unit at Las Colinas, which is the county's only women's jail.

Additional deputies and staff will be sent to Las Colinas to handle the increased population at the facility.

SD Sheriff's say they have notified the City of Santee about the transfer, and none of the male inmates being housed at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility will be released into the Santee community.

The temporary transfer will remain in effect until COVID-19 positive cases go down in county jails.