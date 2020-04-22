SAN DIEGO — The Coronado Fourth of July Committee and the City of Coronado announced Wednesday that the 72nd annual Fourth of July Parade and the fireworks display have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the City’s biggest holiday celebration of the year,” City Manager Blair King said. “Unfortunately, it was a decision that had to be made.”

Other Fourth of July events also canceled by the City of Coronado include a 12K run and 5K run/walk, and the following events held at Spreckels Park: Art in the Park, and the Community Band concert.

"Due to existing local and state health orders advising people to stay home and practice social distancing, the City and Committee members came to the conclusion that they would not have the proper lead time to acquire the needed equipment to make arrangements for and properly regulate the fireworks show by July 4," said King.

The City and Fourth of July Committee said they will begin to work on next year’s celebration.

