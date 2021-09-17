San Diego boy treated for MISC, rare COVID related illness

The 8-year-old's unvaccinated parents say they blame themselves.

SAN DIEGO — The parents of a eight-year-old boy are warning others about the dangers of COVID-19, after he contracted a rare disease from being exposed.

Eduardo Cortes was admitted to Rady Children’s Hospital on Saturday, September 11 and is being treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, also known as MISC.

For nearly a week, Cortes and his wife Rosa haven't left their son's side. "He was really really really sick," said his father, Leo Cortes.



They initially knew something was wrong when he had a fever, though they did not know how serious it was. "I thought it was a fever, a normal fever, but everything was increasing more and more and more," said Leo.



MISC is a brand new disease. It was discovered in April of 2020 in the United Kingdom.



Since then, there have been about 4,000 cases in the United States, 80 of them at Rady Children’s Hospital.



Though no local children have died from MISC nationally, the mortality rate in the U.S. is between three to five percent.



"Kids are coming in with fever. They develop rash and red eyes, some neck pain," said Dr. Adriana Tremoulet. "They get severe abdominal pain as well. It also causes inflammation of the heart and can also cause the heart not to pump as well and that's the major issue children have."

Eduardo has exhibited all of those symptoms. At one point, his temperature reached 105 degrees. His treatment included steroids and other anti-inflammatory medications.



In most cases, MISC affects children eight to 14 about two to six weeks after they're exposed to COVID-19.

Eduardo's parents had COVID in early August. Leo isn't vaccinated and his wife, Rosa, has only had one dose. “It's because we didn't think it's going to happen to us. Now we understand this is a wrong decision that we took,” said Leo.



Leo and Rosa are sharing their story in hopes of convincing others to get the vaccine, which they intend to do, saying if they could go back in time, they would.



“It already happened to me and I don’t want it to happen to anybody else, especially for the kids,” said Leo.



Eduardo will be released in the next few days. He will continue to be monitored as experts study the long term effects of MISC.