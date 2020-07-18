La Mesa family hit extra hard by COVID-19 when 7 family members contract virus, 2 die

The two family members who died were 88 and 90 years old. The younger members of the family did not have severe symptoms. No one knows how they all contracted it.

LA MESA, Calif. — Michael Weiss and six of his family members caught COVID-19 starting in early March.

"I've always described it as the 'flu on steroids,'" said Weiss.

Michael's 88-year-old mother, Mona, got sick first.

"I believe I got it from my mom when I took her to the doctor," added Weiss.

Her doctor never tested her for COVID-19 until her condition worsened to the point where an ambulance had to transport her to Scripps Chula Vista.

"When they took her in, they tested her or COVID and she tested positive," said Weiss.

Then, Michael's condition worsened as well. His lips were turning blue from lack of oxygen.

"So at that time, both Michael and his mom were in the hospital at the same time with COVID," said Weiss.

After that, Michele's 90-year-old uncle, who had no contact with Michael, contracted the virus.

Unfortunately, both Michael's uncle and mother did not make it.

"My mother unfortunately died alone," said Weiss.

Four other family members in a separate household in La Mesa also tested positive for COVID and recovered. The youngest of the group, ages 21 and 26, only had only minor symptoms.

Michael got out of the hospital almost three months ago, but may never have his full lung capacity again.

"It is real. There are real lives attached to those numbers that they keep putting up everyday," said Weiss.