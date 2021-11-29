AAA gives tips to travelers this holiday season in light new COVID variant, travel restrictions

OhioHealth says we have the tools to stay safe, when it comes to holiday travel. AAA says there are a few things travelers can do.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The latest travel numbers from John Glenn Columbus International Airport show Sunday was the busiest day at the airport since the start of the pandemic with about 13,000 travelers.

But, given the new omicron COVID variant, what about those who plan on traveling for the rest of the holiday season?

“We have the tools we need to be safe,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth.

AAA says it's too early to tell if the omicron variant will impact holiday travel.

“It's something we're going to have to continue to monitor,” said Kimberly Schwind, AAA spokesperson.

On Monday, President Biden imposed travel restrictions in the United States keeping non-U.S. citizens from entering the country from South Africa and seven other African nations. But even if this does not impact your current holiday plans, AAA says there are a few things you should do if you plan on going somewhere.

“Work with a travel agent. They can help you as things continue to evolve, exchange any travel plans or adjust any plans you might need to,” said Schwind.

AAA also recommends travelers get travel insurance, especially if they're planning international trips.

“Travel insurance policies vary greatly so you really want to make sure you're looking for a travel insurance policy that includes a ‘cancel at any time’ component that can give you more flexibility and protection if you need to cancel your trip,” said Schwind.