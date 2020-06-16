Is it safe to go camping? Swimming? Drinking? Health experts weigh in as San Diego County reopens

From going to the grocery store to getting gas, here's where different activities rank.

SAN DIEGO — More and more activities are opening up across San Diego County, but as one can imagine, some are safer than others when it comes to the likelihood of catching COVID-19. Health experts were asked to rank dozens of different activities and they determined the riskiest was heading to a bar.



The problem, they say, is that you can't drink with a face covering on and, as you get drunk, you let your guard down and mingle - throwing social distancing out the window. On a scale of one to 10, bars scored a 9.



Large music concerts also scored a 9 and it’s easy to understand why. A lot of people, close together with many of them singing potentially emits more of the virus into the air.

Large sporting events scored an 8. They said cheering, yelling, and high fives make them risky. So far, most sports have returned without fans in the stands.

Gyms just reopened and the doctors scored them an 8. They say it's risky because it's tough to workout with a mask and you're breathing heavily. They also said individual workouts are safer than group activities like dance classes. Amusement parks also scored an 8.

Public pools received a 7, although doctors admit there's not enough data to know how effectively chlorine kills the virus. Schools also scored a 7 - mainly because it's tough to keep little kids six feet apart.

Casinos, restaurants with indoor seating, playgrounds, hair salons, and movie theaters all scored a 6.

The biggest range of scores centered around flying. Airplanes averaged a 5, but the doctors were all over the place on this one - with one scoring them a high risk - and another a low risk. You just have to hope surfaces were wiped down and no one on your flight is sick.

Backyard barbecues, dinner parties at homes and trips to the mall also scored a 5, as did beaches and bowling alleys.

As more and more people head back to work, health officials scored offices a 4, along with walking in a busy downtown, dentist offices, doctor's office waiting rooms, and eating outside at a restaurant.

Trips to the grocery store, camping, hotels, museums, libraries and golfing all scored a 3, while going for a walk and getting gas ranked a 2. That said, officials strongly recommend using hand sanitizer after touching the pump.