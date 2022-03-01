Additional $6M in funding reopens Chula Vista Emergency Rent Program

The application portal is open and SBCS is processing previously submitted and newly submitted applications on a first come, first served basis.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — About $6 million in additional funding has allowed Chula Vista and nonprofit partner SBCS to reopen the Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program to new applications through the month of March, it was announced Monday.

The application portal is open and SBCS is processing previously submitted and newly submitted applications on a first come, first served basis, according to state-mandated priority guidelines.

According to the nonprofit, prior to the newest round of funding, the program had disbursed $34 million to Chula Vista residents.

"We are thrilled to bring additional relief to our residents who have been impacted by COVID-19," said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. "We encourage all who qualify to submit applications quickly as we anticipate high demand."