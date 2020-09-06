All San Diego City piers and boardwalks reopen Tuesday after closure due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — All piers and boardwalks in the city of San Diego will reopen Tuesday amid a flurry of re-openings set for this week.



East and West Mission Bay Parks reopened Monday for park and water uses, plus its parking lots are now open at 100% capacity. Fiesta Island reopened Monday for pedestrians, dogs and cyclists, but will remain closed to vehicles until July 6.



Day camps, campgrounds and RV parks also reopened Monday and outdoor recreation such as sport and charter fishing expeditions are now allowed.



On Friday, Balboa Park Central Mesa will reopen and all Balboa Park parking lots will reopen to 100% capacity.



The openings come as public health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases in San Diego County on Monday, raising the countywide total to 8,619.



The county recorded 3,844 tests Monday, raising the cumulative total to 195,762 tests. The 143 new cases represent 4% of the total tests reported Monday, slightly higher than the region's rolling 14-day average.



Over the weekend, the number of Hispanic or Latino residents who have died from the illness surpassed the number of white residents, representing 43.1% of all deaths. White residents represent 42.7% of the deaths.



According to the 2017 Demographics Profile from the County of San Diego's Health and Human Services Agency, the region's percentage of Hispanic or Latino residents was 33.4%, while white residents made up 46.2% of the county's population.



No new deaths were reported Monday.



For the boat-based businesses able to reopen Monday, all customers must have ready access to hand sanitizing stations or supplies, San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox said.



The majority of businesses still closed will be able to reopen Friday, as long as they meet the county's reopening guidelines. Statewide protocols for those businesses were released late last week.



County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said gyms, most swimming pools, bars, wineries, cardrooms and hotels for tourism and business travel will be able to reopen Friday.



Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, said Monday that an expected spike from restaurants reopening for dine-in service two weeks ago has not yet occurred, to the credit of business owners who followed sanitation and social distancing protocols.



"I like to think our restaurant industry has done a phenomenal job," she said.



Some of the businesses still closed until the state reaches Stage 4 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage reopening plan include nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, conventions and concert venues.



Cities throughout the county can open beach parking lots Tuesday at their discretion, county officials said Saturday. Members of the same household will also be allowed to participate in active sports together, such as football, soccer or volleyball.