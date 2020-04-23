All USS Theodore Roosevelt crew members tested for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — The Navy reported Thursday that 100% of the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt's crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 840 positive cases among the carrier's crew.



The ship's widely publicized COVID-19 outbreak has left it docked in Guam for nearly one month, where 4,234 sailors have been moved ashore as of Thursday.



"A small number of results are still pending," according to the Navy, but 4,098 sailors have tested negative for the virus, while 88 sailors have recovered after testing positive.



Four of its sailors are currently hospitalized, though none are in the intensive care unit.



Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, died April 13, and remains the only COVID-19-related fatality among the crew.



The ship's outbreak garnered widespread attention following its captain's publicized memo to Navy leadership asking for immediate assistance to move about 90% of the crew off the ship.



The memo's publication on March 30 was central to Capt. Brett Crozier's firing days later by then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.



Modly resigned less than a week later after his address to the USS Theodore Roosevelt's crew, in which he called Crozier's actions "a betrayal" and stated his belief that Crozier purposely copied his email to unauthorized parties to facilitate its publication, was made public.