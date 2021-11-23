Alpine School District develops new school for unvaccinated students

If the state's vaccine mandate takes effect next year the district will create the Alpine Choice Academy.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Alpine Union School District is planning to create a new school to provide in-person instruction for unvaccinated students.

If the state's vaccine mandate takes effect next year the district will provide this learning alternative for parents.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Newman sent a letter to parents announcing the Alpine Choice Academy.

“This unique program is the first of its kind to provide in-person learning to students who will not attend school on campus if not vaccinated,” said Newman in the letter.

“I think it’s a great option for parents that don’t want to be mandated by the government to tell them what to put in their child,” said Terry Day.

“I have been meeting with many of these parents to hear their thoughts and develop plans,” said Newman in the letter.

“I think everyone should have a choice to be unvaccinated or vaccinated,” said Lauren Copp.

The mother and Alpine resident thinks this is a great option for parents, especially those who can’t afford to home school their students.

The Alpine Union School District said they will share further details about Alpine Choice Academy soon, including surveying parents about the upcoming school year.