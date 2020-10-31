Altar de Muertos will celebrate the lives of loved ones lost due to COVID-19 on Sunday

A ceremony will be held at the County Administration Building on the bayside, Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. where an altar will be displayed with photos of those lost.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — A Mexican tradition that Treasure Felder and Bernard Caraco of San Diego celebrate, Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, is heartbreaking for them this year.

They’re paying tribute to loved ones they lost due to COVID-19.

“So appreciative of whoever thought to this… who have been affected by COVID,” said Felder.

Due to COVIID-19 restrictions on festivals and large gatherings, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, in partnership with community leaders will honor those who passed away due to COVID-19, a ceremony will be held at the County Administration Building on the bayside, Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. An altar will be on display with photos. The county is welcoming the public to submit photos online.

Felder submitted photos of her mother, Ronda, who passed away in August at the age of 60. Her mom was in the hospital for one month for month before she passed. Felder was unable to her mom due to see her mom due to health the order.

Caraco submitted photos of his father Albert, who passed away in April shy of his 99th birthday. His father lived in Montreal and contracted COVID-19 in a retirement home where he was living. Caraco tells News 8, he’s thankful his sister lives in Montreal and was able to be there for their father. “It was miserable not being able to do anything from here,” said Caraco.

Originating in Mexico, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration to remember and honor those who have passed away. Parts of San Diego, streets filled with decorations, flowers, and parades. Mexican families create special altars displaying candles and photos of loved ones.

It’s a longstanding tradition in San Diego, Altar de Muertos, Day of the Dead Altar.