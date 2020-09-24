America's Operation Thank You to honor health heroes, first responders for pandemic efforts

To say "thank you," aviators from San Diego will be taking off Thursday on the first leg of a flying relay that will pass through all of the lower 48 states.

SAN DIEGO — Health heroes and first responders have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. To say "thank you," aviators from San Diego will be taking off Thursday on the first leg of a flying relay that will pass through all of the lower 48 states as part of America's Operation Thank You.

"The credit goes to the people that we're honoring. I consider them the greatest generation - today's greatest generation," said the chairman of the Spirit of Liberty Foundation Richard Rovsek. "I think these people that are in the trenches working 18 hours a day, seven days a week - and along with our first responders - they need a 'thank you.'"

That "thank you" will start in San Diego with the San Diego Air and Space Museum and touch down in 98 cities across the country

"To have a partnership with the Spirit of Liberty Foundation such as this one was a natural for us because it's going to be the relay in the sky," said the museum's president and CEO Jim Kidrick.

To make this all happen takes a lot of people.

"We have over 100 planes flown by over 200 pilots," said Rovsek.

And while in each state the pilots will collect flags from each - with Hawaii and Alaska's being flown in - to be sewn into one big flag.

"Tomorrow it kicks off at 11:00 am at Lindbergh. First flight [is] to Santa Ana," said Kidrick. "It's going to end on October 30 in Washington D.C."

After the relay of saying "thanks" across the country to health heroes and first responders, the flag of all 50 states will be displayed on the National Mall for all the country to see.

"This is an issue and a cause that people can get behind and get together and say, 'we're going to say thank you,'" said Rovsek.