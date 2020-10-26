Another Mission Vista High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Administrators said this is unrelated to the previous case from last week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Another student has tested positive for coronavirus at Mission Vista High School, according to Vista Unified School District. Administrators said this is unrelated to a previous case from last week that forced more than 130 students to quarantine.



The school has reached out to the students and teachers who may have been exposed and they will be in quarantine through next week.

The principal said the school is in close contact with the district team to closely monitor the situation.

“While the incidences of COVID-19 cases at MVHS are below the CDPH guidelines of a 5% threshold for school closure (which would be 50 cases), there are other unintended impacts that may cause us to consider pivoting to virtual learning,” Principal Jeremy Walden said.

Administrators said the student had mild nasal congestion Thursday afternoon and woke up with a sore throat on Friday morning.