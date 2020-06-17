Applications for minority-owned business grants begin Wednesday

To qualify, Deberry says, “applicants must submit a business plan and show they have owned the business for a period of time.”

SAN DIEGO — Applications start Wednesday for a new minority-owned business relief grant fund. The organizers are looking to raise one million dollars in the next 60 days to help minority-owned businesses reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, any minority-owned business can apply for a grant to get back on their feet.

The grants are being organized in large part by the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders.

According to the President of the Black Chamber of Commerce, Donna Deberry, black businesses were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The grants will range from $250 to $2000 to help minority-owned businesses.

To qualify, Deberry says, “applicants must submit a business plan and show they have owned the business for a period of time.”

According to Deberry, minority-owned businesses not only were largely impacted by the pandemic, but she says they were also largely passed over for the federal Paycheck Protection Program as well as city assistance.

“Over 95% were denied from the federal Paycheck Protection program and they were disproportionately overlooked for city grants and loans. And so they are hurting desperately, and what they are worried about is the fact they may not be able to reopen and how this impacts the community generationally,” said Deberry.

If you are interested in either applying or donating, click here.