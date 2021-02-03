Applications open for San Diego County's Rental Assistance Program

One hundred million dollars is available to help eligible San Diegans who are behind on rent or utility payments.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — More relief is on the way for struggling renters in San Diego. On Tuesday, applications will open for the county’s emergency rental assistance program.

One hundred million dollars is available to help eligible San Diegans who are behind on rent or utility payments. They can date as far back as April 2020. You can also apply if you need help with future rent. This program is unique in that renters can apply, but landlords can also apply on behalf of their renters.

Emergency rental assistance funds "will bring needed financial relief to families who are still having a hard time making ends meet as we work our way back from the devastating effects of this pandemic," said board Chairman Nathan Fletcher, who is also a member of the county's COVID-19 subcommittee.

To be eligible for the program, households must have experienced financial hardship and the annual household income must be at or below 80% of the area’s median income. Applications will be further prioritized to reach single-parent households and residents who live in areas that have less access to healthy opportunities based on the healthy places index.

David Estrella, director of Housing & Community Development Services, said the county must meet certain timelines, including distributing at least 65% of the money by June. The county will also have hire more people to handle distribution of rental assistance money, Estrella said.

This money is a combination of federal and state aid. People can also apply if they need help paying utilities such as gas, water and sewage.