SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — California's fight with coronavirus entered a critical stage Wednesday. Officials said April will make or break us - all depending on how well we continue social distancing.

But they say too many people are not listening.

“We have to spend the month of April focused on action. We ask and we plead of you that the month of April is the time in which we must all come together,” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

As the governor of California Gavin Newsom put it, “It's incumbent on all of us to utilize this time thoughtfully and judiciously. What I mean by that, continue to practice safe, physical distancing, stay home,” he said.

And the governor’s models mean it doesn't look good if you don't. Based on the projections, hospitals are bracing for a surge expected to escalate at the end of the month if Californians don't head the warnings.

Some seniors, however, are having a hard time adjusting.

“They’re older. They're in their 70s [and] they think they're invincible,” said Monica Gurmilan.

Gurmilan said it was so stressful keeping track of her parents that she moved back in, to keep them from sneaking out.

"They said they're going to the post office, and they came back with groceries,” she said.

She said, supervising her own parents gives her a laugh at times. But doctors said we all need to be serious about this.

The county's associate medical director, described how today's social connections can backfire.



”If your son goes off to visit his girlfriends and then you later sneak over to have coffee at the neighbor and your neighbor is now connected to the infected office worker that the son's girlfriend's mother shook hands with,” explained Dr. Joelle Donofrio.

The state has set up a hotline to answer questions and find ways to support the senior citizens in California. The phone number is 833-544-2374. The state has also partnered with the 2-1-1 service to help connect people to needed services.