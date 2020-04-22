On this Earth Day, we thought we'd take a look at the current state of our environment. Amid the stay-at-home orders, are San Diegans making a dent in pollution levels? We sure are.



Taking a step outside these days can feel like a breath of fresh air, that's because it actually is. While San Diegans are forced to get innovative in ways we never thought we'd have to, at least we're noticing a bit of improvement in emissions, according to San Diego County's Air Pollution Control Officer.

"I've been doing this for 38 years and I'm an eternal optimist. I think this is a good learning experience that we can do things differently," said Bob Kard.



It's the things we're doing differently, by staying-at-home, that means far fewer cars and trucks on the road. Less ships, trains, and planes, too.



Kard points out nitrogen dioxide, the pollution that turns the sky brownish and burns your eyes and lungs, is down by 26% during the peak commute times in Chula Vista when comparing March 2020 to March 2019.

Countywide, the measurement for diesel exhaust (Diesel Particulate Matter also known as, Black Carbon) is down 14% at the Sherman Elementary School monitoring station.

Kard says diesel exhaust is not seeing as big of a drop likely because deliveries are still being made. He also says, "it shows we can change, we can move that air pollution needle downward quite a ways."

So why is that important?

Will Barrett, the Director of Clean Air Advocacy for the American Lung Association says, "ozone pollution is a corrosive gas. If you think about a sunburn on your skin, it can have that same type of affect on your lungs." It can also cause cancer.



The American Lung Association puts San Diego 6th on the list for worst air in the U.S. with an average of 6 weeks of unhealthy air a year, so we have room for improvement.

"Climate change is making it harder to clean our air, in the forms of extreme heat and extreme and catastrophic wildfires," Barrett said.



An expert on climate change is Scripps Institution of Oceanography Geochemist, Ralph Keeling, the son of the late pioneer of climate science, Charles Keeling, who founded the Keeling Curve. That's been the measure of C02 in our atmosphere since the 1950's.



"Our atmosphere is the accumulative waste pile of the industrial revolution all the way to present," said Ralph Keeling.

He says to see clearing of that waste pile is not likely in our lifetime.

"I think people are waking up to the dangers, at the same time we're emitting more than ever. People are racing into this problem faster than ever. We need to figure out how to put the breaks on it, it is a flattening the curve problem," Keeling said.



Keeling says, for example, our emissions from transportation and other forms of burning fossil fuels would need to stay down about 10% for one year, for a small deviation in the Keeling Curve. And, according to the many experts who study our pollution and our atmosphere, it would be well worth it.

"I got a view of the coastline from Mt. Soledad past Rosarito to the point down there and it was just so stunningly clear you could touch it, I don't ever remember it being like that, there was not a particle in the air," said Keeling.



So if you've already figured out how to make those Zoom meetings work for you, and you have your in-home office all set up, then maybe it's worth asking yourself -- could you continue to work this way?



"I think what this has shown us is we actually can telework or telecommute and get cars off the road and still be successful," Kard said.



Because when we're talking about life post-pandemic, some of this "new norm" may be less painful to embrace if we realize that it is, in fact, beginning to clear the air.



Experts say what we're seeing is also giving us a glimpse of what the world might look like if we were to stop burning fossil fuels and turn to electric modes of transportation.

