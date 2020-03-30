SAN DIEGO — The Better Business Bureau and government agencies are warning consumers to look out for scams involving the recently approved stimulus package.



There are several claims of people receiving texts, calls and emails asking them to “apply” for the stimulus money or saying they are “pre-approved” to expedite their money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. However, FEMA and the Federal Trade Commission confirm “anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.”



In reality, the money will take several weeks to arrive.

“What they want is your name, your address, your social security number, your bank information, supposedly, so they can put money in, but they’ll just take money out,” said Jim Temmer with the Better Business Bureau.



The government will not call, email or text you to receive stimulus money. Any communication will come by mail.

“We’re spending a lot of time online. That’s where the scams come from. It’s email, social media that type of thing and right now is a very emotional and fearful time and that’s what scammers prey on,” explained Tim Maniscalo with the BBB.



Many claims involve ways to receive $1,000 from the government, but the stimulus check for most Americans who have an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 will be $1,200.



Money will be deposited in the same account used for direct deposit of your most recent income tax refund or by check if you did not provide account information to the Internal Revenue Service.



Here are the answers to some common stimulus questions:



How much money will I receive?

It depends on your income. Generally, if you have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less you will receive $1,200. The income limit and stimulus amount is doubled for married couples.



The payment decreases for higher-income earners. If you earn more than $99,000 or couples with an AGI of more than $198,000 will not receive anything.



Parents with children 16 and younger will receive $500 for each child.



Do I have to apply or fill out a form?

No, the government is using data from your most recent tax return.



How many payments will I receive?

One, for now, but Americans may receive more money if more stimulus bills are passed with more payments to taxpayers.



How do I find my adjusted gross income?

Look at line 8b on your most recent 1040 return.

How will I get my money?

The IRS will directly deposit the money in the account used for tax business in your filing. If you did not provide account information then you will receive a check at the last address used to file taxes.

When will I get my money?

Likely mid-to-late April.

