Big Bay Boom cancels 2020 fireworks show due to coronavirus pandemic

In alignment with the State of California’s stay-at-home order prohibiting large events and gatherings, and prioritizing public health, the Port of San Diego, title sponsor of the Big Bay Boom, and event producer Sandy Purdon jointly announce the 2020 fireworks show will not go on as planned this coming Fourth of July.



“Half a million people look forward to the Big Bay Boom each year, and it’s big business for our San Diego Bay waterfront tenants. Ultimately, public health is most important, and we must follow state public health directives which say large public events are not allowed and aren’t likely to be allowed for some time,” said Port of San Diego CEO Randa Coniglio. “We look forward to the return of this celebratory and captivating event in 2021.”