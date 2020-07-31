Bikes in short supply, high demand during pandemic

Bike shops across San Diego say bicycles have been peddling fast off store shelves right now and the pandemic may be behind the trend.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Many people are looking to get outside more now that summer is in full swing and taking a bike ride might be at the top of your list.

It seems that many other people may have it on their list as well.

"The last three to four months, we are seeing five times the normal volumes," said Louis Ibarra, owner of The Bike Shop At Del Sur and Poway Bikes.

The demand for bicycles is at an all-time high.

"I think a lot of people have extra time right now and people are looking to social distance in creative ways," said Ibarra.

Also, there is a demand shock to the system that some manufacturers did not anticipate and now are unable to keep up with. Many bike stores have to special order everything and wait.

"I tried to get a new bike as well and they told me I'd have to preorder and it would be at least September," said a customer in line at The Bike Shop.

"I'm out of multi-speeds. I'm not able to get those until December," said Jeff Huey, owner of Radd Action Sports in Mission Beach.

People who otherwise would not have bought bicycles are buying them now.

"You can't go into a Walmart right now to get a bike, they are sold out," said Huey.

Radd Action Sports only had seven bikes in-store as of Thursday since most suppliers were not prepared for the sudden surge in demand.

"That has, in part to do to the fact that there was a decline for five to seven years in the bike industry. And when COVID struck and everyone was at home sheltered with their families and working remotely, people had to do something," said Huey.

The other thing people need now is tune-ups. Ibarra said he has hired new mechanics to keep up with the increased service level as well.

"A lot of people are bringing in the bike that was hanging in a garage for the last 11 years that wasn't touched," said Ibarra.