Board of Supervisors holding closed-door meeting to discuss restaurant ruling

Supervisor Dianne Jacob called for the closed-door meeting after Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil said his ruling applied to restaurants as well as strip clubs.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob called for an emergency closed-door meeting on December 18 to discuss the San Diego Superior Court’s decision to allow restaurants to reopen.

In a series of tweets Jacob said, “I’m asking that the Board of Supervisors hold an emergency closed session because it’s critical that we get clarity on the judge’s order and the county’s position on an appeal. The ruling grew out of a lawsuit related to strip clubs, not restaurants. Unfortunately, misinformation has been put out by another county supervisor on the appeal. If the litigation had included restaurants, I would have never supported the county’s legal challenge related to the suit.”

During a brief hearing on Thursday afternoon, San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil discussed his ruling in the lawsuit filed by the operators of two San Diego strip clubs seeking to remain open amid COVID-19 shutdown orders.

When asked to clarify the ruling and how it was related to restaurants, Judge Wohlfeil clarified that his Wednesday ruling prohibiting the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions at two San Diego strip clubs also applies to all county restaurants and businesses with restaurant service.

Wohlfeil said, "All businesses which provide restaurant service, meaning, all restaurants in the County of San Diego are encompassed within the scope of the court's order."