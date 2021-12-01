Board of Supervisors to vote on new ‘COVID relief’ resolutions

Tuesday’s resolutions are more declarative with minimal fiscal or business impact up front.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — County leaders will consider a new approach to fighting coronavirus at a meeting on Tuesday morning

The new framework for managing the pandemic going forward includes declaring racism a public health crisis and improving transparency. The overall goal is for a data driven, equitable response to COVID-19 that aligns with the state and county resources.

Tuesday’s will be the second board meeting of the year with new members of the board, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says the past board’s response was erratic and inconsistent with public health.

One of the new resolutions singles out the previous board for taking actions in defiance of state and county health leaders, saying those actions "have harmed our public health response and undermined confidence in our strategy." The new plan could direct more funding to communities of color that have been hit especially hard. It also draws a more collaborative approach in working with the state going forward, as opposed to the county deviating from the state guidance as some supervisors have suggested.

A separate resolution under the same umbrella calls on input from the public, especially from communities of color, to understand how racial or ethnic disparities have impacted the COVID response. It also directs that Chief Administrative Officer to enhance data collection and return with an action plan to identify those disparities and respond to them.

These resolutions are more declarative with minimal fiscal or business impact upfront. Fletcher is introducing these resolutions to set the stage for their 2021 response to realign the county with state leadership and public health data.