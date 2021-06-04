Board of Supervisors to vote on proposal to waive event fees

The proposal would waive county permit fees for events all the way into June 2022. Fletcher says he thinks it will help the industry save nearly $2 million.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — One industry that felt the impact of the pandemic a little a little bit harder than others was the event industry. Local leaders are hoping to make it easier for them to make a comeback.

Chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Nathan Fletcher, is expected to present a proposed event fee waiver during Tuesday’s board meeting. The proposal would waive a number of county permit fees for events all the way into June of next year. Fletcher says he thinks it will help the industry save nearly $2 million.

Founder of San Diego Event Coalition, Kevin Hellman told News 8, “This decision to waive event fees would "be a big help for some of us to get back to work and actually make a living.”

This proposal comes after California announced on Friday that starting on April 15, the state will allow indoor concerts, theater performances, indoor sporting events and other private gatherings. However, there will be restrictions based on a county’s tier. There is a possibility that attendees will be asked to show proof of a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

"It's a first step with what came out today, and hopefully it is the first of many that will help us get back to work," said Kevin Hellman.

Fletcher called the decision to waive event and permit fees a “game changer for the local economy.

For private events such as receptions or conferences:

Purple Tier Events

Counties in the most restrictive purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy can permit outdoor gatherings up to 25 people, or up to 100 people if all attendees show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Red Tier Events

In the red tier, the outdoor gatherings can be 50 people or up to 200 with vaccination/testing proof, while indoor gatherings of up to 100 people are permitted with vaccination/testing proof.

Orange Tier Events

In the orange tier, outdoor gatherings can be 100 people or up to 300 with vaccination/testing, while indoor activities are permitted for 150 people with vaccination/testing.

Yellow Tier Events

In the yellow tier, outdoor gatherings are allowed up to 200 people, or 400 with vaccination/testing, and indoor events allowed up to 200 people, with vaccination/testing of all attendees.

For indoor live events and performances, which state officials said includes sports arenas, theaters and other event venues, such events are banned in counties in the restrictive purple tier, but permitted in other tiers, with varying capacities, advance ticket purchases, physical distancing, designated eating/drinking areas and in-state guests only.

For venues with a capacity of up to 1,500 people:

Red Tier Venues

In the red tier, capacity is limited to 10% or 100 people, and capacity increases to 25% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination;

Orange Tier Venues

In the orange tier, capacity is limited to 15% or 200 people, increasing to 35% if all guests are tested or vaccinated; and

Yellow Tier Venues

In the yellow tier, capacity is limited to 25% or 300 people, increasing to 50% with testing/vaccination of all guests.

For venues with a capacity of 1,501 or higher:

Red Tier Capacity

In the red tier, capacity is limited to 20% with testing or vaccination proof required for all guests

Orange Tier Capacity

In the orange tier, capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people, increasing to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination; and

Yellow Tier Capacity

In the yellow tier, capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people, increasing to 50% if all guests are tested or vaccinated.