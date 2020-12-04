SAN DIEGO — Walking around town, you see some people wearing masks while others are not.

La Jolla Village resident Deb Khazi said she thought that wearing masks was a state mandate, but when walking around her neighborhood there were many people not covering their faces.

While wearing a mask is strongly recommended by the CDC and the State of California, it is not yet a mandate. However, San Diego was the first county in the state to mandate those working in grocery and convenience stores and other businesses be required to cover their faces while at work.

Stricter restrictions are still on the table, however. As for Khazi, she took it upon herself to ask people to consider the safety of others. “I asked people where their mask was. I got a lot of stare backs and no comments. A lot kids didn't have masks on.”

