Governor Newsom declares budget emergency in California

According to Newsom, the emergency clears the way for legislation allowing the state to draw from the state’s rainy day fund to help California during the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a proclamation of a budget emergency for the state of California. According to the governor's office, the emergency will make additional resources available to fund the state’s ongoing emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Newsom's office added that this will "ensure the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures to support a potential hospital.

According to the governor, Thursday’s proclamation clears the way for the Legislature to pass legislation allowing the state to draw from the state’s rainy day fund to help California during the COVID-19 crisis, which has triggered a global economic crisis and a $54.3 billion state budget deficit.

Governor Newsom will provide an update Thursday on the budget emergency. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Gov. Newsom said he could withhold up to $2.5 billion in the upcoming state budget from local governments that fail to comply with mandates intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.