SAN DIEGO — As we know, many businesses have shut down leaving the owners without income and employees without a job. However, many people are finding ways to make it work to stay open.

Lynne Ingstad is the owner of SoCal Dance in Poway. She says just like everyone else she had to close her doors. Instead of having to completely go out of business and lay off her dance instructors, she took her business online using Zoom. Ingstad says parents who are home with their kids are loving it.

"More than just the dance education the kids are missing their friends and the dance studio provides a community of friends for these kids. And I just pray that quality of product will be enough for our students to keep engaging and enrolling," Ingstad said.

Ingstad said even though it's great, they still have to make sure they're giving parents enough to still want to pay for online services as Governor Newsom's order to stay at home continues.

"So this isn't a guarantee to stay in business, this is our best effort, Ingstad said. It's a challenge for many businesses that are in survival mode right now."

