ICU capacity remains below 15%, Gov. Newsom expected to extend stay-at-home order in Southern California region

CARLSBAD, Calif — The regional stay-at-home order issued three weeks ago was supposed to end tomorrow but it’ll continue to be enforced because of an alarming increase in the number of Coronavirus cases. The CA Public Health Department made the decision to extend the order last week.

It seems that the start of a new year will be just as difficult financially as it was in 2020 for a lot of people including restaurants and their employees, especially now that CA’s stay-at-home order is being extended.

“Currently 55.4% of all of our patients in ICU now have tested positive for coronavirus,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in his live public conversation on December 23.

The Regional stay-at-home order could have ended on December 28 but it’ll remain in place with no definite end date in sight. According to California’s COVID-19 website, a supplement to the order was issued on December 21st, extending the order until all regions have an ICU capacity of less than 15%.

“This virus loves social events; this virus thrives in that atmosphere. It thrives indoors. It thrives when there’s a lack of ventilation,” Newsom said.

With the number of coronavirus cases expected to increase after the holiday season, the extended stay-at-home order will undoubtedly continue to put financial pressure on businesses and their employees, like those at Campfire and Jeune et Jolie restaurants in Carlsbad.

“We were hoping for those three weeks and like you said, it’s unknown right now. I think collectively in our heads, it’s hard to imagine we’re going to be back open in January. So, the hope is early February,” said John Resnick, owner of Campfire & Jeune et Jolie restaurants.