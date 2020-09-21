Businesses concerned over restrictions if San Diego County moves into Purple Tier

Businesses could be forced to close again or modify operations if San Diego County moves into the state's most restrictive tier this week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county could move into the most restrictive tier this week that's why San Diego County Board of Supervisors are holding a closed-door session Monday to discuss possible legal action against the state and other alternatives.

Gyms are among the businesses that may have to close again. That's why Fit business owner Scott Lutwak, along with others, plan to rally in front of the county administration building Monday urging county lawmakers to take action.

Fit has five locations across the county and says they've followed the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines and are operating at 10% capacity.

“You can’t even afford to turn on electricity, bring back staff, [pay] rent. How are you supposed to do that at 10% capacity?" said Lutwak

Lutwak said he was hopeful but now he’s frustrated.

“Big companies are going to endure this, survive this, but the smaller companies, mid-size companies are not. Maybe some of the world doesn’t care if businesses don’t survive," said Lutwak.

At Rudford’s Restaurant in North Park, there’s a sign on the door asking customers to stand with them so they can stay open.

”We’re throwing money at it on a daily basis. We ran out of PPE money, we’re done," said restaurant owner Jeff Kacha.

If the order comes to close, Kacha said they'll defy it and stay open.

“This is not a political stance, this about survival," said Kacha.