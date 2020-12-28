Watch Live: Gov. Newsom indicates extension of stay-at-home order is likely

California hit 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve. State stay-at-home orders for Southern California are set to expire Monday.

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Newsom started his state COVID-19 update Monday afternoon by addressing the stay-at-home orders. The governor said the 4-week ICU projections are set to be announced Tuesday, December 29.

Southern California ICU capacity stands at zero percent and the stay-at-home orders for the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are set to expire Monday, but the areas are still struggling.

“Likely the stay-at-home orders will be extended,” said Newsom during his news conference.

Dr. Ghaly is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday on the possibility of a stay-at-home extension in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, after Monday’s data is collected.

In San Diego, county public health officials reported 3,132 new COVID-19 infections -- the 27th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases. Sunday, there were no new virus-related deaths reported and Sunday was the 19th day with more than 2,000 new cases.

Another 50 people also were hospitalized, according to Sunday's data, and seven new patients were sent to intensive care units.

The county's cumulative cases increased to 145,779 and the death toll remained at 1,402.

Ten new community outbreaks were confirmed on Saturday. There have been 60 confirmed outbreaks in the last seven days and 250 cases associated with those outbreaks.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.