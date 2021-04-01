Watch Live: Gov. Newsom holds briefing as California's COVID-19 numbers grow and hospitals fill

The state Department of Public Health says California's swamped hospitals held 20,690 COVID-19 patients, including more than 4,500 in ICUs as of Sunday.

LOS ANGELES — Watch the state's COVID-19 briefing in this story page and on the CBS 8 digital platforms.

California’s coronavirus death toll has topped 26,500 and confirmed cases have neared 2.4 million since the pandemic began. In San Diego, four individuals have been identified as having the new COVID Strain. One person is hospitalized.

The state Department of Public Health says California's swamped hospitals held 20,690 COVID-19 patients, including more than 4,500 in intensive care units as of Sunday. In hard-hit Los Angeles County, the total COVID-19 death toll reached 10,773 and confirmed cases topped 818,000.

San Diego County public health officials have reported 3,520 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, bringing the county's totals to 168,020 cases and 1,592 deaths.