California deploys more than 1,200 healthcare workers to keep up with COVID-19 surge

The deployments are part of a larger effort by the state to help relieve the stress on the medical care system.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California will deploy more than 1,200 medical personnel to help battle COVID-19 in communities across the state.

The state, through the Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Health and Human Services Agency, has deployed 1,280 medical professionals to healthcare facilities around the golden state.

The deployments are part of a larger effort by the state to help relieve the stress on the medical care system while healthcare facilities are strained due to the pandemic.

“Strengthening the public health workforce is critical to our ability to protect lives during this latest wave of COVID-19 cases," said Mark Ghilarducci, Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. "These deployments are an important first step in helping health facilities get the staffing resources they need." ­­

The personnel will help ensure healthcare staffing for hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities.

“Maintaining appropriate staffing in healthcare facilities is essential to providing a safe work environment for healthcare personnel while also maintaining high-quality medical care for patients across the state,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.