Here’s how the CA Notify app works

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Gov. Newsom started his state COVID-19 update with information about the new CA Notify app, this after a new stay-at-home order took effect Monday in San Diego County and the rest of Southern California, shutting down indoor service at restaurants among other closures.

The governor stressed that this app was created to provide exposure notifications, it is not a contact tracing app. The state, Google and Apple joined together and have been working to create the app and started a pilot program over the last couple of months.

The CA Notify app is an opt-in app and users can select to receive notifications. Newsom said during Monday morning’s press conference that the app is free, 100% private and secure, 100% opt-in and does not track your location.

The CA Notify app will be available starting Thursday, December 10 and is available on the Apple and Android platforms.

How the CA Notify app works:

When individuals voluntarily activate CA Notify, the tool uses Bluetooth technology to exchange random codes between phones without revealing the user’s identity or location.

If a CA Notify user tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a verification code to plug into the app, if they choose.

Any other CA Notify users who have been within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more of the COVID-19 positive individual will get an anonymous notification of possible exposure.

CA Notify will accelerate how quickly people get notified of a possible COVID-19 exposure, giving people the information they need to make responsible decisions around quarantine and testing.

Users who have tested positive for COVID-19 will get a text from the California Department of Public Health at 855-976-8462 with a code which they can enter into CA Notify triggering an alert to phones of people who may have been exposed in the previous 14 days.

How to use on your phone

iPhone

CA Notify will be available on iOS 13.7 or later. Pilot users must update their iOS to 14.2 or later.

iPhone users can enable CA Notify in their device’s settings:

Go into settings

Scroll down to Exposure Notifications

Turn on Exposure Notifications

Select United States > California

Android

CA Notify will be available in the Google Play Store on December 10th. University of California pilot participants can access the pilot version here.

The pilot program launched in September for students, staff and faculty at UC San Diego and UC San Francisco and expanded to include five other UC campuses in mid-November. Given the privacy-first focus of CA Notify, it is not known how many students, faculty, staff and patients have enabled the app, but UC estimates more than 250,000 people are utilizing this technology as part of the pilot. The performance and privacy of CA Notify has been successfully evaluated through the pilot project and similar programs have been launched in other states.

“Throughout this pandemic we have tapped California’s talent pool to fight this virus and that includes working with tech innovators like Apple and Google,” said Governor Newsom. “CA Notify will help slow the spread by alerting those who opt in to receive an alert if they’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive. The process is private, anonymous and secure, and is one of the many tools in the state’s data-driven approach to help reduce the spread.”

A state-mandated "regional stay-at-home" order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday's daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.



The 11-county Southern California region's available ICU capacity was 12.5% Saturday, a decrease from 13.1% the day before. The ICU capacity Sunday for the region was 10.3%. San Diego County had 20.5% of its ICU beds available as of Saturday.



On Sunday, the county reported 35 new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 4,871. Three more patients were placed in intensive care, bringing the total to 1,068.



The Southern California region consists of San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.



The stay-at-home order will be in place for three weeks and prohibits gatherings of people from different households. Regions will be eligible to exit from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.



On Sunday, San Diego County officials reported 1,703 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.



That brings the total number of cases to 92,171 with 1,062 deaths.



County Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox said the three-week stay-at-home order was tough to take.



"There's no way around it," Cox said during a special Saturday briefing. "It stinks."



But in recent weeks, the county has experienced a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalization rates and the use of ICU beds, Cox said.



"We know the timing could not be worse," because of the holidays, Cox said. "But we know better days are ahead," he added, referring to the arrival of vaccines.



Supervisor Nathan Fletcher joined News 8 Monday and said county residents are facing a tough situation.

"But COVID-19 is a tough virus," Fletcher said. "This is the toughest fight we've had to face during the pandemic. But hope is on the horizon with a vaccination, but it's not here now."



Fletcher said the county faced an unprecedented situation.



"We don't have a choice," Fletcher said. "It is a deadly pandemic that is ravaging our community."

Supervisor Jim Desmond also joined News 8 Monday and said people are frustrated and said they are saying “they did everything they were told to do and yet are still being punished.”