California extends indoor mask mandate until Feb. 15

The state imposed the mandate on Dec. 15, and it had been scheduled to expire on Jan. 15.

A statewide mandate requiring people to wear masks in indoor public settings will remain in place until at least Feb. 15, the state's Health and Human Services secretary announced Wednesday, pointing to rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Among the indoor public spaces affected are retail stores, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers and government offices that serve the public.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters the decision to extend the mandate was the result of rising COVID case numbers, the high transmission rate of the Omicron variant of the virus and the impact of increased infections on hospitals across the state.

Ghaly noted that overall hospitalizations in the state -- including COVID and all other patients -- had reached 51,000 as of Wednesday morning, just shy of the peak of 53,000 reached during last winter's virus surge. The current number includes about 8,000 COVID-positive patients, he said.

Ghaly said the state is working to get a better breakdown on the nature of COVID hospital patients to determine how many were admitted for other reasons and only discovered they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.

But regardless of that breakdown, the overall number of hospitalizations remains concerning, he said.

Ghaly also said residents should consider wearing higher-grade masks, not simply scarves or loose-fitting cloth face-coverings. He said many masks that people donned in the early days of the pandemic are "not as helpful today," urging people to consider masks that are well-fitted on the face without gaps or ventilators.

Dr. Ghaly urged Californians who aren’t yet vaccinated to get vaccinated and those who haven’t received the booster to get the booster, which he said turns up your immunity right away.

During the Wednesday briefing, Ghaly also addressed an event specific to Southern California state – the Super Bowl. Dr. Ghaly said the state and Los Angeles County health officials are in regular contact with the NFL regarding plans for the upcoming Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, to ensure appropriate "COVID mitigation" measures are in place for the game and surrounding events. The NFL has confirmed it is vetting back-up sites for the game, but that effort is a standard process conducted every year in case weather or other circumstances force a last-minute move. But the league says it is moving forward with plans to hold the Super Bowl as planned in Inglewood.