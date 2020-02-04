CALIFORNIA, USA —

California’s health officials issued new guidance Wednesday on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The guidance does not require anyone to wear face coverings and came with a warning that social distancing and handwashing are still the best actions in the fight against the virus.

The California Department of Public Health and state officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.

“Face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing or frequent hand washing, which we know are amongst the most effective ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Health Officer. “Wearing a cloth face covering could provide some additional benefit by acting as a reminder for other people to keep their distance, and it could help reduce the spread of infectious particles from those who could be infected but don’t have symptoms.”

The state's guidance came on the same day Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recommended that the city’s four million people wear masks when going outside amid the spreading coronavirus.

Garcetti on Wednesday said people in the nation’s second-largest city who are performing essential tasks such as food shopping should wear homemade, non-medical face coverings, or even bandannas, as people in other countries hard-hit by the COVID-19 virus have done.

According to the CDPH’s guidance page, a cloth face covering goes over the nose and mouth and can be secured to the head with ties or straps or wrapped around the lower face.

“A cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand, or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, or towels,” the guidance reads in part. “There is limited evidence to suggest that use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Their primary role is to reduce the release of infectious particles into the air when someone speaks, coughs, or sneezes, including someone who has COVID-19 but feels well.”

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for the other guidance on physical distancing, washing hands, and staying home when ill, according to officials.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly added that face coverings should not give anyone a “false sense of security if they choose to wear them” saying distancing of six feet from other people is still advised.

State health officials want to remind Californians that the best defense against COVID-19 continues to be:

Staying at home and physical distancing

Washing hands frequently

Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoiding being around sick people

