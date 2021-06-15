California Reopens: As of midnight the state has officially scrapped the color-coded roadmap of restrictions

SAN DIEGO — The vast majority of California's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on Tuesday, but Governor Gavin Newsom warned the virus is still active, and mask-wearing will continue to be a reality for non-vaccinated residents, at businesses that opt to require them and for people who simply feel safer wearing them.

Effective at 12:01 a.m., the state officially scrapped its Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the four-tier, color-coded roadmap of restrictions on economic activity and public gatherings based on individual counties' COVID case rates and testing-positivity rates.



With the blueprint gone, the state officially lifted all physical- distancing requirements and capacity restrictions at businesses and public gatherings. The result is that businesses can generally return to near-normal operations, including indoor bars and restaurants. Concerts can resume, along with full-capacity crowds at sporting events.



Mask-wearing, however, still remains required in certain circumstances, particularly for people who are not vaccinated.



California's mask-wearing guidance for the general public aligns largely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. The guidance allows fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations. But they are still be required in certain settings for all people, regardless of vaccination status:



