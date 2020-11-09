The largest 4-year college system in the country says classes for Spring 2021 will be mostly online

Planning for the Spring 2021 term had to be made early so that students and faculty can prepare.

The California State University system announced it will continue with virtual instruction for Spring 2021. In an email, Chancellor Timothy White called it a responsible decision to protect students, faculty and staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About 7% of CSU courses have been offered in-person for the current fall semester. Planning for the Spring 2021 term had to be made early so that students and faculty can prepare.

“Campuses need to publicize and promote course offering, so they need to do scheduling now to get feedback from students and the number of courses and allocate resources," said Mike Uhlenkamp, CSU spokesperson.

Four-hundred-and-eighty-thousand students across 23- campuses in different California counties attend classes in the CSU system. Some students said they were not surprised.

“To be honest we were all kind of expecting it. There’s been a lot of changes", said Allison Young, SDSU student.

Young was taking in-person lab classes until those too moved online when cases of COVID-19 surged among San Diego State students.

“I’d rather it be now than later and hope everyone gets safe because my brother is high-risk and my dad is a doctor so I just want this to go away and everyone gets back safe," said Young.

Academically most students are managing but there’s another issue.

"My reaction is sort of sadness, to be honest with you. I’ve been getting COVID depression," said Chad Francis, a San Diego resident and CSULB student.

The Palomar College transfer student is not alone.

“If COVID didn’t happen I’d be in Long Beach right now," said Francis.

Instead, he is attending classes from home in San Diego hoping things improve. The Cal State system said it hopes to have more clarity by December 1 and make announcements regarding commencement.