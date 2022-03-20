California to lift vaccine, test verification at mega indoor events

Starting April 1, venues like Pechanga Arena, Viejas Arena and the SD Convention Center will no longer require proof of vaccination or negative test.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Department of Public Health announced this week that it will lift its requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test at large indoor events.

This comes a month after the state also lifted its mask mandate for indoor places.

Back in August significantly sized events like the convention center were required by the state to enforce these guidelines. However, as California begins to lift COVID-19 regulations, this requirement will soon transition into a strong recommendation for indoor mega events that hold more than 1,000 people.

“This public health change was only announced on Friday so we have barely started connecting with our team about possible changes. We do accept just as with the mask guidance, some of our clients will still choose to require it,” said Maren Dougherty, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for the San Diego Convention center.

According to the California Department of Public health, operators will still be urged to screen guests, as the risk of transmission of covid-19 and its variants continue.

However the shift does acknowledge the progress California has made in turning the tide of the omicron wave.

“We currently have more than 90 events that are booked on our calendar, so we are certainly busy and people want to come to San Diego. We are a highly vaccinated region,” said Dougherty.

Two years ago, large venues were forced to shut down for months to minimize the spread. The Convention Center suspended dozens of concerts and events. At one point it was even used as a shelter for unaccompanied migrants and those homeless.

“We served as a shelter for about 11 months for those homeless, we thought we would open up eventually after, but the virus began to spread even more,” said Dougherty.

Despite the economic impact the shutdown had, the convention center is excited to be back with hundreds of attendees.

For Pechanga Arena, this change will come just in time for everyone excited to watch Journey live and in concert April 7.