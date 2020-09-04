SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom provided his daily update on COVID-19 for California Thursday. Starting Friday, Newsom announced that California will provide frontline health care workers with hotel rooms at no-or low cost and free flights for California’s Health Corps.

Newsom said vouchers will be provided to health care workers with 100% reimbursement so that they don’t have to worry about out-of-pocket costs during the coronavirus crisis. More information can be found at caltravelstore.com.

Newsom also spoke about people who have reached out to him concerned about California’s willingness to lend ventilators to other states.

“It was the right thing to do and the responsible thing to do in order to help save the lives of all Americans throughout the country,” Newsom said.

Newsom said states that received ventilators from California will be able to send them back for re-use as those assets are called upon when needed by health care facilities.

“Ventilators are different than personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators can be used over and over and over again. Right now, California is in a position now to help other state’s who really need it,” Newsom said.

On Wednesday, Newsom addressed the need for more personal protective equipment (PPE) during his daily coronavirus press briefing.

"The big concern is always been a run on masks that would impact our health care delivery system and our first responders. We've been able to secure over 41 and a half million N95 masks and distribute them throughout the state of California," said Newsom.

Newsom said the state will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks a month during the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom made the announcement Tuesday. The masks will be made overseas. Newsom said the state has signed multiple contracts with an unidentified consortium of nonprofits and a California-based manufacturer to obtain the masks. State taxpayers will pay $495 million upfront. Other payments will be made as shipments arrive. The Newsom administration estimates total payments will be $990 million. California and other states have had trouble finding enough masks during the outbreak.

Newsom said Tuesday he is working with the Legislature on an economic stimulus package for immigrants in the country illegally and others not covered by the federal stimulus package approved by Congress.

The federal government is dividing up about $30 billion to roughly 14 million California households this month, part of the federal CARES Act. But the checks — $1,200 per adult earning less than $75,000 and $2,400 per couple under $150,000 — only go to those who file their taxes using a Social Security number.

Those who use an individual Taxpayer Identification Number, including most living in the country illegally, are excluded.

About 2 million people in California are suspected of living in the country illegally, according to the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The group has asked Newsom to create a “Disaster Relief Fund” for cash payments to those immigrants until the state's emergency proclamation is lifted or they are able to return to work.

Newsom said “all of that is being considered,” adding it is part of a broader package he plans to unveil in May that will include “some economic stimulus strategies at a state level, not just waiting for the federal government to do that for us.”

“Californians care deeply about undocumented residents in this state,” he said.

As of Thursday's update from the state, there are 18,309 confirmed cases in California and there have been 492 deaths.

