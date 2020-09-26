California virus hospitalizations could surge in next month

Dr. Ghaly says the trends appear largely attributable to the Labor Day holiday and could lead to an 89% increase in hospitalizations in the next month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has begun to see early but concerning upticks in coronavirus data after a period of decline.

California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday the increases include the case rate, hospital emergency department visits for COVID-19 and new hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected cases.

Dr. Ghaly noted the state is heading into another hot weekend which could increase people gathering with others. He urged renewed efforts to prevent spread.

