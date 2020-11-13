California, Oregon & Washington issue travel advisories as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Governors from the three states issued travel advisories Friday urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel to self-quarantine for 14 days.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Governor Newsom along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued travel advisories Friday urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus.

As COVID-19 cases grow and case rates increase across the country, the joint advisory released by the office of the California Governor covers the entire western border of the continental United States.

The travel advisories for California urge against non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local.

For those who do travel for non-essential travel, the California Department of Public Health is asking that "Persons arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents, should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. These persons should limit their interactions to their immediate household.

This recommendation does not apply to individuals who cross state or country borders for essential travel.

Californians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries. Avoiding travel can reduce the risk of virus transmission and bringing the virus back to California.

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold – one million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

In addition to urging individuals arriving from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival, the states’ travel advisories recommend individuals limit their interactions to their immediate household. The advisories define essential travel as travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care and safety and security.

We’re reaching a sobering milestone: 1 million COVID cases.



To protect public health, CA, @GovInslee & @OregonGovBrown issue travel advisories:

✅ Against non-essential out of state travel

✅ 14-day self quarantine after returning to state

✅ Stay local https://t.co/D8L8DHDJOE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 13, 2020

“COVID-19 does not stop at state lines. As hospitals across the West are stretched to capacity, we must take steps to ensure travelers are not bringing this disease home with them,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t. This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home.”