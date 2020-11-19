Carlsbad approves January reopening plans as schools scramble to adjust amid COVID surge

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The alarming rise in COVID-19 cases is calling into question reopening plans for schools across the country. The Carlsbad Unified School District voted late Wednesday night to move forward with a January 5 reopening plan for elementary, middle, and high schools.



The plan allows elementary schools students to return to a five day-a-week in person schedule. While middle and high schools will be going back to a hybrid, two-day-a-week plan. But many parents are still demanding a full reopening.



They’ve been working super hard to get air filtration and a huge bundle of safety precautions ready in time,” said Sharon McKeeman, Cofounder of Carlsbad Families for Reopening Schools.



Another mom in support of reopening called into the meeting pleading with the board to “get it together and quit pitting teachers against parents.”



Other parents asked the board to reconsider reopening plans until COVID numbers drop.



“Instead of setting a date, let’s make a plan to return to campus when it's absolutely safe to do so… until the worst four months of the pandemic are behind us,” one parent said.



According to the public health order, schools that have started the reopening process are allowed to continue staggered reopenings with county approval.



But schools that haven't yet reopened for in-person learning must stay closed until we're out of the purple tier.