Carlsbad City Council holding over COVID enforcement

The council could vote to increase patrol, issue citations, or to require masks.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad City Council will hold a special meeting on COVID enforcement on Tuesday afternoon. The call for increased enforcement around Carlsbad comes after 17 cease and desist orders were issued ahead of the Christmas holiday by San Diego County officials.

Carlsbad City Council say they will revisit this issue and consider increased restrictions and enforcement to protect residents in the community as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

In the past, the council agreed to increase patrol with more officers to watch for businesses and restaurants defying the stay-at-home order, but the council also stopped short of requiring facemasks. They voted 2-2 against that and an ordinance to allow for increased issuing of citations.

Councilmember Cori Schumacher made the call for Tuesday's meeting saying it would be prudent to revisit the agenda item as we see not only an increase in cases but an increase in the number of businesses defying the public health orders.

It's hard to say what will come of that city council meeting today considering the past votes that were made last year -- but a newly seated fifth member of the council elected in November could break any potential tie that comes forward again. The council could vote to increase patrol, citations, or to require masks.