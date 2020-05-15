CDC releases guidelines for reopening restaurants and bars. This is what going out to eat will look like

From face coverings to intensified cleaning, here is what grabbing a bite to eat will look like in the United States.

Based on the federal guidelines, going out to eat will look different. This is what to expect at restaurants and bars:

- must comply with state and local health orders.

- develop a plan to protect employees who are considered "high risk" such as employees with hypertension, obesity, diabetes, etc.

- adhere to strict hygiene and sanitation practices. This includes handwashing, intensified cleaning, and ventilation. Employees must wear a face covering "as feasible."

Social distancing will also be the new normal. Prepare for more drive-thru alternatives, curbside delivery, spaced out tables/stools, and smaller party sizes. Things like self-serving stations or "buffet style" will be a thing of the past. Owners must also "restrict employee shared spaces, rotation or staggering shifts if feasible."

All employees must undergo safety and health protocol training.

These businesses must sustain these new practices and continuously monitor the health of all employees. For example, anyone who is sick and/or shows symptoms should stay home. There should be a plan in place on how to deal with sick employees. Employees with be screened for symptoms and signs of exposure upon arrival each day.

According to the CDC, businesses should have regular, solid communication with local health and law enforcement agencies to make sure they are working together to keep up with sanitation and safety policies. This is especially important when it comes time to prepare for an increase in cases locally.

Restaurants/bars will need "flexible leave policies and absences."