Celebrating Mother's Day in San Diego amid 'new normal'

This year Mother's Day festivities featured take out and home cooking thanks to the coronavirus.

SAN DIEGO — Most Mother's Days the tables in Old Town - and across San Diego - are filled with families celebrating mom, but this year Sunday's festivities featured take out and home cooking thanks to the coronavirus.

For those that don't live with their parents, it was a day of phone or video calls and even just a normal day at work for those moms on the frontlines of the pandemic.

This Mother's Day was especially hard for older mothers and grandmothers in assisted living facilities. While some aren't even letting any outsides on their property, one East Coast nursing home set up an area outside for families for a special "no touch," yet still touching Mother's Day.

Those that live farther than a drive away relied on deliveries to make sure mom knew she was on their mind.

California gave flower shops a green thumb's up to open just in time for the busy holiday.